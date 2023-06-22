Almost three hours of battle, then Sinner beats Sonego in the Italian derby in Halle: he’s in the quarterfinals

He was the favourite, but he had to sweat a lot Jannik Sinner to win the Italian derby against Lorenzo Sonego on the grass of Halle. The South Tyrolean, number 9 in the world, got the better of it after almost three hours of battle and a first set lost to tie-break. A great comeback was needed to fold Sonego, 39 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4. Sinner thus reaches the quarterfinals of the tournament Atp 500where he will face the winner of the match between the eccentric Kazakh Alexander Bublik and the German Jan-Lennard Struff. In any case, it will be a tough challenge against two players who exalt themselves on the grass.

Sinner instead against Sonego showed gaps e potential of its adaptation to verde: last year it was up to the quarter finals a Wimbledon – defeat in the fifth set with Djokovic – despite having played one single game (lost) before the London Grand Slam. This year, however, the process of rapprochement seems to give encouraging signs, albeit with some difficulties. Those, for example, that the South Tyrolean had in the first set: betrayed by his forehand on several occasions, he struggled to keep up with Sonego’s aggressiveness. The Piedmontese played perfectly until the tie-break he won and at the start of the second set he had the chances to direct the match. Instead, as often happens to him, Sinner managed to resist and then reassemble the match.

