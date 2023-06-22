OceanGate, the strange case of the submarine society between cynicism and silence

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a bit surprising that, on the morning of June 22nd, on the OceanGate Expedition website, there is no trace of the ongoing drama concerning the Titan, the submarine of which traces have been lost. In theory, indeed, the page dedicated to the exploration of the Titanic is still there, active and reachable. Indeed, it is explained that the next missions are planned for 2024: a journey of 380 miles with a depth reached of 3,800 meters. Also in the Media section, the latest information available is from last April 5th. In the light of the facts, everything seems quite approximate.

Wandering around the site, information about the company is scarce. The CEO Stockton Rush, present in the submarine in the ill-fated mission, qualifies on the “Our teams” page as Expedition leader, and not as CEO.

There is no shortage of information on the expeditions to the wreck of the Titanic. The price – 250,000 dollars – is clearly visible, and the next two missions on the wreck, scheduled for June 2024, even appear on the calendar. Some information provided in the Faq leaves us dumbfounded, such as the note which states that at a depth of 3,800 meters can go with cylinders, information that anyone who may have ever thought of going to visit the wreck of the ocean liner sunk in 1912 should already know well.

The requirements of the participants

On the site there is also a section that concerns the necessary requirements to be able to participate in a mission to the Titanic: in addition to the bureaucratic formalities, it is required to «Be able to demonstrate basic strength, balance and flexibility (e.g. climbing a 6-foot ladder [183 cm]carry 20 lbs [9 kg], etc.)”. Basically, what you need to go on an outing in the mountains with a certain degree of safety.

As if nothing had happened

In short, everything appears as if nothing had happened, and with a degree of approximation that, at least in hindsight, appears rather disconcerting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

