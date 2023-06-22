Full Review and Platform Opinions!

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

June 20, 2023

Welcome back up My businesstoday I go back to talking about trading online with a new review on brokers and platforms. Specifically today I will take care of reviewing the site Capital.Coman online portal for accessing the markets and “playing” on the stock market.

Let’s see which tools it allows you to negotiate – with respective spreads and commissions – and on which platforms it is possible to trade. Being a lesser known broker we have to be more careful in checking the presence of licenses and the quality of services.

Let’s get started right away.

Information about the company that manages the service

Capital.com SV Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Cyprus.

AND licensed regulated from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Being based in one of the countries of the European Union, it can also offer its services in Italy – it is in fact registered in the register Consob.

The security of deposits is guaranteed on three fronts:

Clients’ money is kept in separate bank accounts, opened at various banks (Eurobank, Astrobank, etc.); in this way he is protected from any financial difficulties that could affect the company; The money is also covered by theInvestor Compensation Fund up to a maximum of 20,000 euros per person; Finally, losses due to sudden changes in the market are limited by negative balance protection and from close-out margin – in practice, it is not possible to lose more than the funds loaded into the account.

Currently, there are more than 7 million customers using this platform, and the volume traded is more than 1 trillion dollars.

Their goal is to make the world of finance more accessible, engaging and useful.

The premises are good, so we can continue.

Here’s what you can do with Capital.Com

The broker gives you access to over 3,000 markets at tight spreads, you can trade with leverage up to 1:200 and you have one platform proprietary web-basedequipped with advanced technical indicators, analysis tools and charts – also in app version for Android and iOS mobile devices.

You can choose from 2833 stocks, 21 indices, 119 cryptocurrencies, 22 commodities and 124 forex.

Going into more detail… on Capital.Com you will find i CFD on stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities and Forex – therefore the offer is limited to Contracts for Difference, if you are interested in other products this broker is not for you.

Capital.Com is for all levels of experience. In addition to the normal bill it offers a professional account for advanced traders and a demo account with virtual funds for those who start using the platform.

They are not missing educational and informative contentsuch as trading guides, economic news, videos with analysis and insights, free courses with several lessons and complete fact sheets on tradable products.

The account: opening, deposits and withdrawals

Open an account at Capital.Com it is essential to be able to trade with its platform. Only one account per person is allowed, the procedure is, as always, very simple.

From the Italian website you can access the registration form which must be completed in all its parts. To confirm the opening of the account it is necessary to make a first payment of minimum 20 euros (or 250 euros if by bank transfer).

Within 15 days of the first deposit, proof of identity and residence must be completed by sending the necessary documentation to the broker, otherwise the account will be closed. This is a security practice that all CySEC regulated companies must comply with.

Once all the documents have been uploaded and verified, it is possible to access the markets and start trading.

Transfer the money

How do you transfer money on account? The first payment can be made by debit or credit card, bank transfer, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, Multibanko, Przelewy24, QIWI, Webmoney, Trustly, 2c2p and AstropayTEF. Later deposits also admit Neteller and Skrill.

Il withdrawal of money, for security reasons, it is not admitted in ways other than those used for the deposit. Therefore, if the payment was made by bank transfer, the credit will be made to the bank account, if the payment was made by credit/debit card, the money will be credited to the same card, and so on.

Spreads and commissions

Capital.Com charges no fees for account opening and maintenance, deposits and withdrawals, real-time quotes, or even opening and closing trades.

The broker is remunerated through i spread costs which vary from tool to tool. It is possible to check the spreads for each instrument directly on the website – the costs are competitive, more or less advantageous based on the product.

You will be able to take advantage of low rateseven 0% commissions, tight spreads and even deposits and withdrawals at no extra cost.

The platforms

You will have one available web platformwhich is also registered as the best platform for supporting new investors and you can also discover the intuitive technology that has more than 75 graphical indicators as well as integrated risk management.

You will also be able to take advantage of aapp per smartphone e per tabletwith a simplified trading experience at your fingertips, with optimized execution even on the go.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Capital.Com

Here we are at the end of this review. What is the final judgment on Capital.Com?

It is certainly a reliable and professional broker, who has developed a very intuitive and simple to use platform – by reading various opinions on the web you will discover that it is highly appreciated by those who have used it.

Perhaps it offers a more essential service than many other brokers, i.e. less rich in tools to trade and platforms, but simplicity is not said to be a disadvantage.

Conclusions

For an informed choice, the comparison between this service and the competing ones cannot be omitted; you can read the reviews I wrote and collected in the section Trading Online Of My business or take advantage of the opinions found on the web.

That said, if you’ve been following me for a long time, you’ll know that to invest with common sense (regardless of the medium used) you need to have a plan, a strategy and knowledge acquired through training. This is why I suggest you start from my guides for investing:

Good luck and see you soon!

