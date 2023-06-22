you have no idea what comes of it

If you add 3 tablespoons of alcohol to a handful of cloves something happens that you can’t even imagine. Let’s find out what can happen by putting these two ingredients together and what it’s for!

Did you know that mixing alcohol and cloves together can you get an effective natural mosquito repellent? That’s right, these two ingredients are considered particularly effective to keep annoying mosquitoes away and allow you to make a cheap repellent and to make when you want.

The two ingredients are easy to find, they are often present in our homes and they also cost little, so they allow you to create an effective mosquito repellent without spending practically anything.

Also, they are natural products, which are not bad for your health, so we can spread them in the environment without causing any damage to humans or animals. Let’s find out all the health benefits of cloves and how to prepare a mosquito repellent by simply adding alcohol to them!

Properties of cloves

Known for their innumerable beneficial properties, cloves are a spice widely used in the kitchen to season and flavor foods. And in any case a very versatile spicealso used a lot to improve health, given its positive effects.

They are typically used for prepare natural remedies capable of resolving disorders of the digestive system, oral cavity, halitosis and high cholesterol. Among the known properties are those antiseptic and antibacterial properties of clovesas well as those mosquito repellents.

Clove-based preparations are effective for promoting wound healingto treat minor burnsbut also to neutralize odours.

How to prepare mosquito repellent

Cloves have a persistent smell e it is not liked by mosquitoes, for this reason they are excellent for keeping them away. In reality, they are also ideal for keeping away other annoying insects, which are very common especially in the summer, when it’s hot. Here’s what you need to prepare an effective and powerful mosquito repellent in a short time:

2 tablespoons of cloves; Half a liter of isopropyl alcohol; 3 tablespoons of oil (almond oil is fine too).

Put the cloves in a glass jar and pour the alcohol inside. Screw on the airtight lid and leave the two ingredients to macerate for 3 days. Every now and again mix the solution to better release the substances of cloves in alcohol.

After the time, filter the solution and add the oil to the liquid you have chosen, which can also be another type of skin oil. At this point mix well to mix everything and you’ve got your powerful mosquito repellent.

How to use clove mosquito spray

Once you have the mosquito repellent solution, all you have to do is transfer it to a spray bottle and vaporize it directly on the skin to protect you from mosquito bites. Don’t worry, the solution is natural and doesn’t irritate the skin, so you can spread it safely because there are no contraindications.

You have to apply it to your skin every six hours to have adequate protection from their attacks and you will see that mosquitoes they won’t come any closer. You can spray the product wherever you want, on the arms, legs and all the uncovered areas to avoid getting pinched, thus avoiding infections which can sometimes even degenerate and turn into nasty diseases. Among these, one of the most feared is infectious fever, which can be dangerous.

You can also vaporize the product at home to protect the rooms from ants, from fleas and other small animals that sneak in everywhere and cause a lot of annoyance. Spray the product on the door jambs to the balcony and garden, or even when carrying out gardening work, to keep insects away from the plants. With this powerful anti-repellent no one will come near your home anymore!