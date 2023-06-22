U-21 European Championship in Georgia begins: What chances does Germany have?

“Will and ambition”: Youssoufa Moukoko is convinced of the U21s. Image: dpa

Is there really a lack of talent in German football? The German youth teams have recently been more successful than many expected. Does that also apply to the U-21 European Championship?

The transfer of talent, experience and self-confidence from the junior level to the national team of the German Football Association (DFB) has been a frequently described secret of success for decades. The U-21 European Championship in 2009, in particular, when the final eleven included six future world champions, Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, Sami Khedira, Mesut Özil, Mats Hummels and Benedikt Höwedes, is a famous example of this process, and it is not just a repetition of some fans longs for in the dark national team presence.

Because the U21s have been defending themselves against all DFB crises for a long time with considerable success. On Thursday, coach Antonio Di Salvo’s team in Georgia (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the U-21 European Championship and on Sat1) will enter the European Championship tournament as the defending champions against Israel, have already won this competition in 2017 and were in 2019 Final.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

