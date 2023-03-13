Schwarz rolled up from behind with number 23 of 25 runners – only the Swiss Loic Meillard did without the training – and took the lead by seven hundredths of a second in front of the Italian Mattiua Casse. Andreas Sander of Germany posted the third fastest time, 0.31 seconds behind the Austrian.

Immediately behind, because only a hundredth of a second behind Sander, the three-time winner of the season Kriechmayr classified as the second best Austrian in fourth place. Daniel Hemetsberger was seventh (+0.55) and still in the top group. Otmar Striedinger, on the other hand, was 25th and last in the training result with 3.45 seconds. Another training session is planned for Tuesday, and the last descent of the season is scheduled for Wednesday.

Reuters/Albert Gea



The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is already the winner of the small crystal ball, was more relaxed in the first time. The six-time winner of the season in the downhill came in tenth (+0.76). Downhill world champion and overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt from Switzerland finished 13th in the first practice session, 0.87 seconds behind Schwarz.