Alpine skiing: Black races to the first downhill best time

Marco Schwarz put his stamp on the first training session for the last downhill run of the 2022/23 World Cup winter in Soldeu. The Carinthian raced to the best time on Monday in 1:29.34 minutes in the first time run for the race on Wednesday (10:00 a.m., live on ORF1, start of transmission at 9:40 a.m.). Contrary to his usual habit, Vincent Kriechmayr also put his foot down in fourth place in the first practice session.

Schwarz rolled up from behind with number 23 of 25 runners – only the Swiss Loic Meillard did without the training – and took the lead by seven hundredths of a second in front of the Italian Mattiua Casse. Andreas Sander of Germany posted the third fastest time, 0.31 seconds behind the Austrian.

Immediately behind, because only a hundredth of a second behind Sander, the three-time winner of the season Kriechmayr classified as the second best Austrian in fourth place. Daniel Hemetsberger was seventh (+0.55) and still in the top group. Otmar Striedinger, on the other hand, was 25th and last in the training result with 3.45 seconds. Another training session is planned for Tuesday, and the last descent of the season is scheduled for Wednesday.

Reuters/Albert Gea

Kriechmayr also tried it at race pace in the first practice session

The Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is already the winner of the small crystal ball, was more relaxed in the first time. The six-time winner of the season in the downhill came in tenth (+0.76). Downhill world champion and overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt from Switzerland finished 13th in the first practice session, 0.87 seconds behind Schwarz.

Herren-Abfahrt in Soldeu

First training on Monday:
1. Marco Schwarz AUT 1:29,34
2. Mattia Casse ITA + 0,07
3. Andreas Sander GER 0,31
4. Vincent Kriechmayr AUT 0,32
5. Dominik Paris ITA 0,45
6. James Crawford CAN 0,49
7. Daniel Hemetsberger AUT 0,55
8. Romed Baumann GER 0,61
9. Nils Allegre FROM 0,73
10. Aleksander Amodt Source NOR 0,76
11. Adrian Theaux FROM 0,80
12. Adrian Smiseth Sejersted NOR 0,84
13. Marco Odermatt SUI 0,87
14. Niels Hintermann SUI 0,93
15. Cameron Alexander CAN 0,98
16. Ryan Cochran-Siegle USA 1,09
17. Alexis Pinturault FROM 1,10
18. Florian Schieder ITA 1,12
19. Stephen Rogentin SUI 1,32
20. Josef Ferstl GER 1,43
21. Johan Clarey FROM 1,62
22. Jared Goldberg USA 2,33
23. Travis Ganong USA 2,66
24. Year of Aznoh SLO 3,05
25. Otmar Striedinger AUT 3,45
Loic Meillard SUI DNS
