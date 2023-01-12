Home Sports Alpine skiing. Cortina doubles, on the 28th and 29th two men’s super giants
Alpine skiing. Cortina doubles, on the 28th and 29th two men’s super giants

Alpine skiing. Cortina doubles, on the 28th and 29th two men’s super giants

Curtain doubles. Not only the women’s World Cup from 20 to 22 January, but also two men’s Super Giants, which will also take place on the Olympia delle Tofane on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January.

We are talking about the recovery of the super-G not held in Val Gardena and the one skipped in Lake Louise, at the beginning of the season. A decision that matured yesterday afternoon. With the addition of the nocturnal giant in Schladming to the calendar, there wouldn’t be time to carry out the rehearsals of a descent and so the FIS opted for the recovery of the two super-Gs. The canceled descent in Garmisch will not be recovered.

Once again the Italian organization manages to put itself at the service of the World Cup and after the recovery of the female giant of Spindleruv Mlyn at Kronplatz, it inserts an additional weekend of men’s speed in the Queen of the Dolomites, thus guaranteeing the indispensable competitive continuity before of the Meribel-Courchevel World Championship.

The last weekend of men’s World Cup competitions in Cortina (apart from the World Cup) was in 1990, with the success of Kristian Ghedina.

