Home Sports Alpine skiing. “Giovanissimi” Trophy, Cortina will host the national final
Sports

Alpine skiing. “Giovanissimi” Trophy, Cortina will host the national final

by admin
Alpine skiing. “Giovanissimi” Trophy, Cortina will host the national final

Cortina will host the national finals of the prestigious Junior Grand Prix from 23 to 25 March.

The event, organized by the Italian Ski Instructors Association and this year in its 45th edition, will see the best aspiring skiers born between 2011 and 2014 compete in the Ampezzo area and who will manage to qualify for the important event. The preparation work and the process of approaching the final in Cortina will begin in these days within the Italian Ski Schools. The instructors will autonomously organize mini-competitions for children between 9 and 12 years of age specially designed to give the opportunity all the little pupils to test themselves in giant slalom. The first 10 children classified in each category (4 male and 4 female) and in each single qualification, will then have the opportunity to access one of the regional phases.

The one for aspiring Venetian skiers is scheduled for February 26th in Zoldo. After that, the top 15 classified by Region each year, both female and male rankings, will have the right to access the national final. The 16 regional finals expect the participation of about 4,800 children from all over Italy, confirming that the Gran Premio Giovanissimi is now one of the most popular youth events.

See also  In the gym bag he hid 80 grams of marijuana, 20 year old arrested • newsrimini.it

You may also like

“Sewer rat”, “hormonal nano”: the insults to Messi...

Napoli-Juve, Spalletti: “If you don’t win with what...

Another fatal accident occurred in the Dakar Rally....

Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi triumphs in the World Cup...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian preliminaries Malone...

Inter, Frog: “The games are still open for...

LeBron-Doncic in Lakers-Mavericks: the odds of the NBA...

MotoGP the new Honda of Alex Rins and...

Rome-Naples: a banner rekindles the tension between ultras

Nba, the balance sheet of the thirty teams:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy