Cortina will host the national finals of the prestigious Junior Grand Prix from 23 to 25 March.

The event, organized by the Italian Ski Instructors Association and this year in its 45th edition, will see the best aspiring skiers born between 2011 and 2014 compete in the Ampezzo area and who will manage to qualify for the important event. The preparation work and the process of approaching the final in Cortina will begin in these days within the Italian Ski Schools. The instructors will autonomously organize mini-competitions for children between 9 and 12 years of age specially designed to give the opportunity all the little pupils to test themselves in giant slalom. The first 10 children classified in each category (4 male and 4 female) and in each single qualification, will then have the opportunity to access one of the regional phases.

The one for aspiring Venetian skiers is scheduled for February 26th in Zoldo. After that, the top 15 classified by Region each year, both female and male rankings, will have the right to access the national final. The 16 regional finals expect the participation of about 4,800 children from all over Italy, confirming that the Gran Premio Giovanissimi is now one of the most popular youth events.