Aleksander Aamodt Kilde underlined his supremacy in this discipline on Saturday in Aspen with his sixth win of the season. One day after the first race had to be stopped due to weather conditions, the Norwegian prevailed ahead of Canadian James Crawford and Marco Odermatt from Switzerland. The best Austrian was Vincent Kriechmayr in fourth place.
Alpine skiing
