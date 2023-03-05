Another child’s body found, he is the 70th victim
The lifeless body of another child victim of last Sunday’s shipwreck at Steccato di Cutro was found on Botricello beach. The point of discovery is about ten kilometers from the one where the boat loaded with migrants was wrecked. The child found in Botricello has an apparent age of 12-13 and adds to the one of about three years who was recovered from the sea this morning in Cutro. With that of Botricello, the confirmed dead of the shipwreck rise to 70, the sixteenth minor
The mayor’s appeal to Meloni
“If you have not decided to bring your closeness as Prime Minister, come to Crotone and take her to your mother”. So the mayor of Crotone, Vincenzo Voce, in a letter sent to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. «These people – adds Voce – were waiting for a testimony of the presence of the State, which arrived very high from the Head of State. But the government was missing here, you were the president. We waited a week. The Crotone community, struck by enormous pain, waited for a message from you, a phone call from you, a nod from you, which did not arrive ».
The Prosecutor of Crotone wants to hear the survivors of the shipwreck
The Prosecutor of Crotone wants to hear the survivors of the shipwreck of 26 February in Steccato di Cutro to reconstruct the activity of the smugglers and the crash of the caique on the shoal which caused the death of 69 migrants and an estimated number of missing between 27 and 47 people including many children. And what the Gazzetta del Sud writes. In the next few hours, the prosecutor Pasquale Festa, owner of the file, will make the request for an evidentiary hearing to the investigating judge of the Court of Crotone, Michele Ciociola. The objective of the Office led by the prosecutor Giuseppe Capoccia is to crystallize the evidence of the survivors’ stories.
The child was no more than 3 years old
The child found dead in the sea this morning in «Steccato» di Cutro and part of the group of migrants who were victims of last Sunday’s shipwreck was no more than three years old. The child’s body, at the time it was sighted, was a few meters from the beach. The volunteers who noticed it immediately contacted the Coast Guard and the firefighters, who proceeded to recover it.
The child’s body found in the sea
It was in the sea and not on the shore, as it was initially learned, the body of the child who is the sixty-ninth victim of the shipwreck of the boat full of migrants that happened last Sunday in “Steccato” di Cutro, in the Crotone area. The boy’s body was noticed by some volunteers who were on the beach. The Coast Guard and firefighters then recovered the body.
Found the body of a child
The firefighters found the body of a child who was part of the group of migrants involved in last Sunday’s shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro. The body was found on the shore where, according to what is assumed, it had recently been brought from the sea. This is the 15th minor found dead.