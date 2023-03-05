Home World A fight between a taxi driver and a foreigner in the center of Belgrade | Info
A fight between a taxi driver and a foreigner in the center of Belgrade | Info

A fight between a taxi driver and a foreigner in the center of Belgrade | Info

A fierce fight between two men broke out in the center of Belgrade on Saturday evening.

Source: Instagaram/moj_beo_grad_

The citizens of Belgrade, who happened to be in the city center tonight, found a fierce fight between two men, and a conflict allegedly broke out between a taxi driver and a foreigner.

The skirmish took place at the beginning of Kolarceva Street, near Republic Square. In the video published on the Instagram profile “My Belgrade Reserve” you can see a brutal conflict between two men, who are tried to be separated by a girl, and then two more men approach.

The police soon intervened. The announcement says that it is “a fight between a taxi driver and foreigners”.

Allegedly, the taxi driver robbed this stranger last night, so he now found him and took his phone so that the taxi driver would return his money.“, the announcement states.

