Atalanta builds all the conditions for the goal, but Udinese dragged by a super Silvestri does not let anything pass.

– Absences in defense “force” Gasperini to deploy Demiral in central defense, while the unexpected Ruggeri-Boga duo takes shape on the left. Sottil didn’t risk Tucu from 1′, proposing again the heavy attack Success-Beto and also nurturing Thauvin’s talent on the bench. Atalanta presses, Udinese scares: the match plan of the Orobies is the expected and correct one, but collides with the very dark day of its quality men. Before 10′ of game-non-game due to Koopmeiners’ doubts about the tightness of the flexor, it is Sottil’s team that becomes more dangerous: Beto in particular forces Musso to remedy, miraculously, the usual agoraphobia of the Argentine goalkeeper. Under the North the Goddess concludes very little, especially in relation to the tents positioned in the Friulian half of the field: the most sensational occasion belongs to Mæhle, and that says it all. The old Atalanta seems to have returned and concedes little, but before the fruits of the maneuver were harvested ripe.

– The second fraction is a leitmotiv that Bergamo has learned by heart since the conductor is Gian Piero Gasperini: it is created, it is created, it is created again, almost everything is wasted, possibly in a sensational way. To put it to Stanis La Rochelle, Udinese’s second half is very Italian: Silvestri turns into “This works miracles only against us”, Pasalic and Toloi compete to see who exalts him the most and the result doesn’t stop;

– Individual duels Beto-Demiral and Bijol-Højlund well reflect the progress of the race: the first two appear to be stilt walkers on the brink of stumbling, in the clash between the latter melanin and good manners are quashed by the Inquisition. Rasmus is still very immature in hand-to-hand combat, while the Portuguese gives the clear sensation of not being able to sink, even when he is doing so;

– Boga, Lookman, Mæhle, Højlund: when all the men who should guarantee quality and the creation of advantages are well limited and just as well self-sabotaged, Atalanta takes the lead. Above all, the Nigerian and former Sassuolo look like two crazed flies trying to get out of the room but, despite the flapping of their wings, they continue to crash on the glass of the window. One of the best is Roger, assuming you stop seeing the alleged “Scapegoat” tattoo on his forehead. What a beautiful time when Muriel was still a footballer on the European stage…;

– That of Gewiss is the umpteenth evening in which, despite a physiological downsizing, Udinese’s scouting shows again why until a few years ago she was lvAtalanta of Italy. Bijol towers, It’s covered is a pear of energy concentrated in a cube of obsidian, Lovric it is a constant thorn behind the first line of pressure. Congratulations, pleonastic, to Pierpaolo Marino and his team. The defensive trio, despite the attacks coming out of the walls, holds well, allowing the entire defensive castle not to collapse on itself. A golden point, given the times and performance that run.

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Udinese (0-0)

