Altra Via Olympus is simply the variation of the Olympus trail model. We find the same characteristics with excellent comfort and considerable cushioning. From a technological point of view, we find a new Altra Ego Max foam. This is simply the most comfortable and cushioning of the brand. It will be designed to accompany you on long road rides at moderate speed.

We find a relatively classic rubber sole that will respond perfectly both on asphalt and on non-wet paths.

The weight is always a source of questions with the Altra models, indeed, according to the sites, it is never the same. On the scale, the Via Olympus weighs 307 grams in size 42.5. The drop is obviously 0mm and the height of the sole (stack) is 33mm. Enough to offer a good amount of Altra Ego Max foam and therefore to perfectly absorb all the shocks during your runs.

The pair is marketed at a price of €170. We readily admit that the Via Olympus is high quality and offers exceptional comfort, but the price remains a bit steep.

A shoe designed to offer maximum comfort

Altra is often perceived as a brand not accessible to all runners due to its 0 drop. This is partly true, but with a few precautions and time to adjust, the transition happens quickly. The brand offers more and more models with a very present comfort for both the road and the trail.

The strengths of this Via Olympus model:

Altra Ego Max foam in the midsole:

We find the Altra Ego Max foam, this is the most comfortable foam of the brand. It offers significant cushioning that will absorb shock. The energy return is not very present but will be compensated by the shape of the curved sole which will naturally lead the stride forward.

A weight of 307 grams and a drop of 0 mm:

As always with Altra shoes, weight varies between sources. On the scales, the shoe in size 42.5 weighs 307 grams. The drop is 0mm for a sole height of 33mm.

Comfort above the norm:

This is another strong point of Altra: comfort. As always we find a large space at the level of the toes which allows you not to have the foot compressed even after several hours of running. Also, the mesh is comfortable and the foam reinforcements are notable, especially in the heel.

Aesthetic appearance of the Via Olympus

The pair is imposing with a maxi sole and a very wide forefoot. On the other hand, the whole is harmonious and the blue model is elegant and refined. The rubber sole is relatively classic for Altra. It holds the road perfectly and is also at ease on the trails.

Impressive comfort

Some runners still tend to associate drop 0 with a lack of comfort in the sole. This is absolutely not the case! Altra offers pairs with very pronounced cushioning such as on the Via Olympus for example.

The 33 mm high sole is designed with foam Altra Ego Max. This foam is Altra’s most cushioning, intended for runners who want to run at a moderate pace and not feel the bumps on the asphalt. We can easily imagine running a marathon in 4 hours with this model. In both the heel and toe, comfort is excellent.

The mesh is advertised as lightweight and breathable, but it’s also sturdy.

Il FootShape Toe Box, allows your toes to have ample room to spread out. We appreciate that the foot is never compressed. If you’re trying an Altra shoe for the first time, this space is even a bit disturbing, suggesting that the foot isn’t well supported. However, if the lacing is effective, the foot will not move.

The impressive foam reinforcements on the heel perfectly protect the tendon and feel comfortable. Despite the weight of just over 300 grams, the more rhythmic recovery phases are not a problem. Sure, you won’t break the marathon speed record with the Via Olympus, but its curved sole profile offers some forward propulsion. The gait is natural and efficient. We often talk about the seesaw effect, which is felt as soon as the pace increases slightly. A very pleasant aspect that gives a little liveliness to this model designed above all to be comfortable.

Summary of the Altra Via Olympus shoes:

Price: 170€

Release date: late 2022

Usage: road and comfort

Weight: 312 grams in size 42 according to the Altra website

Drop: 0 mm

The Via Olympus has undeniable advantages in terms of comfort with impressive cushioning that perfectly absorbs shocks with its 33 mm thick Ego Max foam.

Furthermore, the mesh is pleasant to wear and does not compress the foot. A big positive point to travel many kilometers.

The price of €170 is in our opinion a bit high but Altra offers many advantages, especially in terms of comfort, which can justify this price. A purchase that we recommend if you want to run a marathon at speeds close to 10km/h.