Amandine Henry called back to Les Bleues, who rely on experience for the World Cup

When directing a selection, the collective interest is the guiding principle which must dictate its choices. At the head of the French women’s team since March, the experienced Hervé Renard has understood this well. Faced with the multiplication of injuries and uncertainties as to the state of form of certain tricolor players, the coach announced, Tuesday at the headquarters of Nike, the equipment supplier of the French Football Federation and Les Bleues, a provisional list of 26 players, among whom he will have to withdraw three names when flying to Australia. Amid the mild southern hemisphere winter, the France team will play the 2023 World Cup from July 20 to August 20.

The unfortunates – a goalkeeper and two outfield players – will be removed from the list after the preparation camp which will begin on June 20 at the center of Clairefontaine (Yvelines). This is reminiscent of the choice of Aimé Jacquet, who in 1998 before the World Cup in France, had dismissed six players at the last moment. The latter had then chosen to leave Clairefontaine in the middle of the night and this episode had marked French football – finally crowned world champion.

To avoid such a psychodrama, Hervé Renard will have to show diplomacy and a little more gentleness than his predecessor. “Unlike men’s football, the list for the Women’s World Cup is 23 playersRenard explained, The group will therefore remain to be refined after the first 15 days spent at Clairefontaine for the start of this preparation. »

Kheira Hamraoui absent, a “sporting decision”

Deprived of the talent and experience of Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Griedge M’Bock and Delphine Cascarino – all with knee injuries – the boss of Les Bleues has chosen to recall Amandine Henry. At 33, the Northerner with 93 international caps had not been selected since December 2020 due to an open conflict with ex-coach Corinne Deacon.

Midfielder of character, Henry has gone through difficult last months. She hasn’t played since March. However, back from an injury a few weeks ago, she has only trained since. Her relations with Olympique Lyonnais deteriorated and she was not allowed to join the American franchise of Angel City (Los Angeles) before the end of her contract. Also during a period of sick leave for personal reasons, she attended from afar the Lyon double Cup of France-Division 1.

As soon as he took office, Hervé Renard had shown his attachment to her by inviting her as a privileged spectator to the France-Colombia match in April in Clermont-Ferrand when Henry was still injured. “I’m here to reunite everyone, it’s my way of doing things”, he explained. On Tuesday, he developed: “We have endeavored to accompany her very closely so that she is ready for the start of this preparation. »

The return of Amandine Henry has extinguished the last hopes of another 33-year-old midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui. Assaulted in November 2021, the player announced on May 28 that she was leaving PSG with whom she played a lot this season. Deacon had recalled him during the Tournoi de France in February 2023 despite his very bad relations with his Parisian teammates and Blue executives Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto – close to Aminata Diallo, ex-player of PSG indicted in this affair. “I told him that the decision was sporting and that it was one hundred percent on my partinsisted the coach. No one ever spoke to me about anything. I decided in my soul and conscience. »

The experience bonus to “align the stars”

Hervé Renard has drawn more experience elsewhere. Returning to Les Bleues in March after two years of absence, to mark his 87e et 88e international goals, Eugénie Le Sommer (34) will have a big card to play with the attacking packages of Katoto and Cascarino. The Lyonnaise should support Parisian Kadidiatou Diani, injured in the shoulder at the end of March and who has not played since.

Indispensable at 28, Diani should be operational for the first match of the France team on July 22 in Sydney against Jamaica. “He has a little time left. We gave the other players two weeks offanalyzed the coach, Kadi will have a personalized program and will not have any cuts, it will allow him to prepare a little more. I think there will be no problem. »

At the origin of the revolt which resulted in the departure of Deacon and the appointment of his namesake, Wendie Renard, 32, will be the boss of the defense and the captain of the team. Like Le Sommer, the Martiniquaise will play her fourth World Cup. “She is the one who best embodies the role through her experience, her track record, her charisma and her presence on the pitch. There are no discussions possible”exposed the coach, at the end of May Monde.

In attack, to compensate for the withdrawals of Katoto and Cascarino – “a huge loss for the French team”in his words -, Hervé Renard called two young players, Naomi Feller from Real Madrid (21 years old) and Vicki Becho from Olympique Lyonnais (19 years old). “They are young and very versatile. It’s important to us…” They will have to seize their chance during the preparation.

Double African champion with Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire, Hervé Renard has chosen to join women’s football, in particular for the pleasure of playing in the World Cup and the Olympic Games next year in Paris. In Australia, he will play his second World Cup in eight months after the men’s 2022 one where he led Saudi Arabia.

His challenge is immense: finally to win Les Bleues, never titled in a major competition. “You have to get this psychological triggerhe launched Monde in spring, Before becoming world champion in 1998, the Blues experienced failures in the semi-finals of major competitions. You must keep trying. All the stars must be well aligned, we will try to align them as best as possible. »

The list of 26 players summoned by Hervé Renard Babysitters: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus Turin), Constance Picaud (PSG), Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux) Solène Durand (Guingamp) Defenders: Selma Bacha (Olympique Lyonnais), Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United / PSG) Elisa De Almeida (PSG), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG), Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier), Eve Périsset (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais) Aïssatou Tounkara (Manchester United) Midfielders: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa), Laurina Fazer (PSG), Grace Geyoro (PSG), Oriane Jean-François (PSG), Léa Le Garrec (Fleury 91), Amel Majri (Olympique Lyonnais), Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid), Amandine Henry (without club) Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG) Eugénie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais), Clara Matéo (PFC), Vicki Becho (Olympique Lyonnais) Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)