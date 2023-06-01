Home » Amandine Henry leaves OL Women after fifteen years at the club
French midfielder Amandine Henry announced on Thursday 1is june sound ” departure “ of Olympique Lyonnais. “After 15 years spent at this incredible club, it is with great emotion that I announce my departure from OL today”explained on Instagram the 33-year-old player, at the end of the contract in June, and in ” sick leave “ since several weeks.

In April, she had already explained, on her social networks, to be in conflict with her club, after having asked OL to ” release “ before the end of his contract to join a ” new project “. Amandine Henry, injured in her left knee since March, would be interested in joining the Angel City club in California, according to several media.

“It was an honor for me to have been able to play under these colors and to have been part of this incredible family that is Olympique Lyonnais”, the midfielder said on Thursday. She also had “a special thought for President Aulas”thanking him “from the bottom of my heart for her support and commitment to the development of women’s football and OL”.

Excluded by Corinne Deacon from the France team for many months, Amandine Henry has a small chance of returning for the 2023 World Cup this summer, with the arrival of Hervé Renard.

