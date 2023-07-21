Brian Harman dominated the second round of The Open. | photo: Reuters

Tommy Fleetwood, who didn’t hit the palm of his hand from the first day, is the second with a skre -5. O dal rnu tet is Rakuan Sepp Straka.

Harman, who finished six last year at the world‘s oldest golf tournament and his highest in the majors is second place from the US Open in 2017, made three birdies in a row on the first nine, struggled with a par on the second and until the 18th hole, he closed out a flawless day with an eagle. Opposite the water wheel, he clung to the door and jumped from the long fourth place to the sovereign lead. Fleetwood, on the other hand, lost five shots and had a par hit.

The bookmaker’s favorite and runner-up to the world champion, Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland, stuck to the race and moved to 11th place with a minus -1. He lost nine wounds to his leg. The world number one American Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, has a +3 balance, which is the last one to progress to the final rounds.

Defending champion Cameron Smith saved a cut and an eagle on the last hole and slipped into the weekend rounds with a +2 balance. The Australian, who triumphed last year in St. Andrews and won his first title in a major golf tournament, playing two shots above par on both days.

Australian Travis Smyth flashed a one-hole hole today. Even a hole-in-one on Tpar’s 7th didn’t save him, and on his debut at The Open, he didn’t make the cut. It was asn. But actually a bit sweet. I will never forget that moment, stated the 28-year-old golfer.

The Open Championship

Major tournament at Hoylake (par 71, $16.5 million endowment) – after 2nd round

1. Harman (USA) 132 (67+65), 2. Fleetwood (Engl.) 137 (66+71), 3. Straka (Rak.) 138 (71+67), 4. arma (India) 139 (68+71), Min Woo Lee 139 (71+68) a Day (coming from Austr.) 139 (72+67), Otaegui (p.) 140 (67+73), Grillo (Arg.) 140 (66+74), Young 140 (72+68) and Spieth (or USA) 140 (69+71)

