American star Rapinoe will retire from football after the season

“I’ve had an amazing career. The game has taken me to all corners of the world and allowed me to meet a lot of great people. I feel incredibly grateful to have played for so long and been so successful. I was part of a generation of players who undoubtedly changed football for the better, Rapinoe said.

The World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. After that, Rapinoe will finish the season in the overseas NWSL league, in which she works in Seattle for the OL Reign team.

She has played 199 matches in the national team and scored 63 goals. At the World Cup in 2019, she tied for first place in the scoring table with six goals and was named the best player of the tournament.

Rapinoe also advocates gay rights and equal pay for men and women. Last year, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

