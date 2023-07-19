América’s Pursuit of César Montes and Faitelson’s Reaction: The Defensive Dilemma

Title: América seeks redemption in Opening 2023: Eyes on reinforcements for defense

América is determined to shake off its disappointing performance in the previous tournament, where they suffered elimination at the hands of Chivas in the Semifinals at the Azteca Stadium. The club’s focus now lies on rectifying their image and mounting a strong comeback in the upcoming Opening 2023 season.

The recent signings of Kevin Álvarez and Julián Quiñones have injected excitement into the Águilas squad, with both players making an immediate impact by scoring goals in their debut match against Puebla last weekend. However, the team is still actively searching for a defensive solution to solidify their backline.

One name that has emerged as a potential reinforcement for América’s defense is César Montes. The possibility of repatriating Montes from Liga MX has garnered attention. However, it seems that the young Rayados player has set his sights on continuing his career in Europe and is not keen on a return to Mexican soccer.

Notably, sports commentator David Faitelson recently expressed his disapproval of América’s attempts to bring Montes back to Mexican football. Faitelson took to social media to voice his frustration, citing the detrimental impact such a move could have on the Mexican National Team. He argued against impeding the progress of players aspiring to develop in the top leagues around the world.

As speculation surrounds Montes’ future, there are whispers that Mallorca, prompted by Javier Aguirre’s request, might be interested in securing the services of the talented defender. However, at present, Montes’ ultimate destination remains uncertain.

With the desire to restore their reputation and bolster their defense, América’s search for reinforcements continues. While Montes may not be an immediate option, the club remains determined to find the right candidate to strengthen their backline in time for the Opening 2023 season.

