Laura Sarabia disassociates herself from financing the Petro campaign

This Tuesday, Laura Sarabia, former head of office of President Gustavo Petro, appeared before the National Electoral Council (CNE) in response to the summons related to the alleged irregular financing of Petro’s presidential campaign.

During the hearing, Sarabia separated from Armando Benedetti, ambassador to Venezuela, regarding the financing of the campaign of the then candidate of the Historical Pact. Despite having been Benedetti’s right-hand man in the political sphere, Sarabia stated that he had no knowledge of campaign financing, since his role was focused on building the candidate’s agenda.

“I reiterated that my role in the campaign was the construction of the agenda of the then presidential candidate and that it had no relationship with the financing of the campaign,” expressed Sarabia after his appearance before the CNE.

Likewise, the former head of President Petro’s office was willing to collaborate with the control entities and justice agencies that require her testimony to clarify the facts related to the campaign that are within their competence and knowledge.

“On this occasion, before the honorable magistrates of the National Electoral Council (CNE) I answered the questions that they asked me and I gave clarity about my functions and activities carried out in the campaign of President Gustavo Petro,” said Sarabia.

In relation to the accusations about financing, the former government official supported President Petro, pointing out that he had been emphatic that any donation or income of money should be processed through the campaign manager.

“My presence on this stage (the National Electoral Council) is to demonstrate my willingness and commitment to the relevant authorities. I will continue to fight hard to defend my innocence and my good name.” added Sarabia in his statements to the media.

On the other hand, Armando Benedetti, ambassador to Venezuela, decided not to attend the CNE summons and to remain silent on the subject. This absence occurred just 24 hours from the maximum period that the Foreign Ministry granted him to make the alleged connection before leaving his position as ambassador to Venezuela, a position that he has maintained despite not having visited Caracas in more than a month.

The CNE confirmed that this was Benedetti’s second absence from the procedure where he was required to testify on the issue of financing Petro’s campaign.

Meanwhile, the ambassador has been very active on his social networks, practicing some physical activities such as weight lifting, boxing and tennis.

