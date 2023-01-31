La Liga parameters complicate the Moroccan’s arrival in Catalonia: Laporta is looking for a loan with a conditional purchase obligation of 40 million

Sofyan Amrabat’s fate remains suspended. Fiorentina have declared him non-transferable, but have not called him up for tomorrow night’s match in the Coppa Italia against Turin. Reason? Today’s day for the Moroccan was full of destabilizing voices all coming from a single city: Barcelona. Xavi, who had already tried the Interista Brozovic (proposing an exchange with Kessie to Inter), wants a short playmaker to alternate with Busquets and De Jong. He has set his sights on purple and wants to try until the end, i.e. until midnight today because the transfer market in Spain closes three hours later than in Italy. However, Bar¢a is in a very complicated situation and it is far from certain, not only of being able to register new players, but also of being able to continue using those in the squad whose contracts are being renewed.

LIGA RULES — It is well known that La Liga formations must respect a certain amount of wages in relation to the revenues they have. Barcelona had already been in difficulty last summer to include Lewandowski, Kessie and the other newcomers in the squad, but in the end they had found a solution by selling part of the proceeds from TV rights for the next few years. Now he has freed up salary space with the farewells of Piqué, Depay and Bellerin, but he has also renewed the contracts of Gavi, Araujo and Marcos Alonso. In particular, the new agreement with the first, who goes from being a player of the cantera to one of the first team, is at the center of a legal dispute: thanks to the favorable opinion of a city court, Laporta obtained his reinstatement in the squad of the first team with the new “pro” contract, but La Liga led by Tebas (strong opponent of the SuperLega still wanted by Real, Barcelona and Juve) has appealed. See also From Messi to Fati!Barcelona 10 completes inheritance and another painting is born_goal

LOVE PRESS — This being the case, the chances of closing even a purchase are few, indeed very few. This is why the Bar¢a initially proposed a loan with the right to buy. Fiorentina’s no was dry, but the pressure from the Blaugrana club had its effects and the Moroccan is more than tempted by the Spanish court. That’s why Amrabat posted an emblematic phrase on his social networks with which he made it clear his desire not to miss the Barcelona opportunity. What effect did it have? At the moment none, except to be excluded from the squad list for the Coppa Italia match with Toro. From Catalonia it filters that Laporta is trying to get the green light from La Liga for a loan with a conditional purchase obligation. It would be an operation to be accounted for next season. The total amount? About 40 million also because Commisso has a unilateral option to extend the midfielder’s contract from 2024 to 2025. Sofyan’s signing, on the other hand, would weigh on the 2022-23 Blaugrana mountain. In short, a real puzzle. There are few hours to solve it for Barcelona. Even less for Fiorentina who, if Amrabat were to sell after 8pm, i.e. with the Italian market closed, could only sign up a free agent to replace him. A classic last-market-day story.

