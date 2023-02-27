On Friday, February 24, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110:105 at their home facility. The heroes of the evening in the host team were m.in. James Harden (31 points), Joel Embiid (27 points) and Tobias Harris (20 points). The latter showed off a great three-pointer in the very end, which allowed his team to eliminate the then loss to the visitors to one point (98:99 less than four minutes before the end).

When the ball thrown by Harris fell into the basket, the stands were in an uproar. The fans gathered at the Wells Fargo Center that day jumped for joy, believing that their favorites would be able to tip the scales of victory in their favor (which they eventually did).

The cameras also captured a young woman who had just made an embarrassing slip-up. The 76ers fan was wearing a pretty tight outfit and while bouncing… her breasts popped out for a moment from under her shirt. The woman quickly realized what had happened and immediately adjusted her clothes, a nervous smile on her face. Luckily for her, the cameras only showed her for a brief moment.

The woman stood in the front row during the event, the Bosnian portal Sport.Sport.ba suggests that she may be related to one of the players, as she has been seen in this place since the beginning of the season. The match against the Memphis Grizzlies will certainly be remembered for a long time, and not only thanks to the attitude of the beloved team.

The Philadelphia 76ers move to third place in the Eastern Conference table. Her next rival will be the Miami Heat team (seventh place). The Memphis Grizzlies are the runners-up in the Western Conference. After this clash, they defeated the Denver Nuggets (112:94), and ahead of them a hit clash with the LA Lakers.