Christophe Galtier is a coach who likes to reward his players after a good performance. Initially scheduled for Tuesday, the return to training of PSG players was postponed to Wednesday by the French coach following the success in Marseille on Sunday (3-0). Already last week, the Parisians had been able to take advantage of two days of rest, Monday and Tuesday. The majority of players, staff and management took the opportunity to leave the capital and clear their minds.

A cut that had been deemed beneficial after several weeks of chaining. Christophe Galtier and his group will meet on Wednesday to prepare for Nantes’ reception on Saturday (9 p.m.). There will be no more time to talk about rest because the Parisians will fly away on Monday, at the end of the day, in Munich, 48 hours before their round of 16 return against Bayern, which will be played on Wednesday March 8 (9 p.m.).

