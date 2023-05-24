An eviction system for the homeless in Île-de-France before the Paris 2024 Olympics

With more than a year to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, the government wants to encourage thousands of homeless people, mainly migrants, to leave Île-de-France. Many hoteliers no longer wish to welcome these precarious audiences, due to an influx of customers during the Rugby World Cup (September 8-October 28), then the Games next year (July 26-August 11, 2024) , observed in early May the Minister of Housing, Olivier Klein.
Nearly 5,000 rooms were thus lost for emergency accommodation, said MP Maud Gatel (Modem). For “unclog the accommodation centers” of the region, the executive has asked the prefects since mid-March to create “temporary regional reception areas” in all regions except Hauts-de-France and Corsica. The people concerned by these expulsions will be taken care of in these « sas » before being “oriented” in a new region, “towards the type of accommodation corresponding to their situation”.
The system mainly concerns migrants, many in Île-de-France, who live on the streets, in camps or in emergency accommodation. It does not specifically target them under the “principle of unconditional welcome”said the office of the Minister of Housing to AFP.
A controversial device
The city of Bruz, near Rennes in Brittany, designated to host a reception center expressed its dissatisfaction on Tuesday. “We are not in favor of the installation of such an airlock in our municipality, under these conditions which we consider unworthy”said Mayor Philippe Salmon (Various left).
“There is a lack of emergency accommodation places” in the host regions, as well as a “political impetus from the Ministry of the Interior for real support work”, also regretted Pascal Brice, president of the Federation of solidarity actors. Eric Constantin, head of the Abbé Pierre Foundation in Île-de-France, doubts that we can “find dignified and decent solutions in three weeks” to bring people reoriented to the regions out of precariousness on a long-term basis.
The concordance between the arrival of the Olympic Games and the system also raises questions. “Did the government want to ensure that there were no more camps before millions of people arrived in France? »asked Eric Constantin.