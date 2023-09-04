an open investigation for intentional violence in a meeting

Nantes supporters at the Beaujoire stadium, Friday September 1, 2023. SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

An investigation into intentional violence in a meeting, with the use or threat of a weapon, in a sports arena, was opened after the attack on Friday evening of a supporter of Olympique de Marseille (OM), subsequently victim of a heart attack during the Nantes-Marseille meeting, the Nantes prosecutor’s office announced on Monday September 4.

“These facts were brought to the attention of the Nantes police station yesterday [dimanche] in the middle of the afternoon, when the wife of this man came to lodge a complaint”, said the public prosecutor of Nantes, Renaud Gaudeul. The director of security of FC Nantes presented himself on Monday “to the police station to file a complaint” on behalf of the club, said the prosecutor at the end of the afternoon. This one « [n’a pas] accurate[é] the legal reason for his complaint and it is not against anyone[s] named[s] »he added.

“Some supporters even took selfies in front of the ambulance”

The club said on Sunday that it condemned “with the greatest firmness the unacceptable violence committed against an OM supporter family”.

Coming to the Beaujoire stadium with their six-year-old son who was wearing an OM jersey, the couple were attacked during the match by receiving “spitting, [des] insults, [et des] beers thrown in the face »detailed on Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) Alicia Mahé, the victim’s companion, a story confirmed by several journalists present nearby. “Violence with weapons corresponds to the throwing of bottles denounced”said Mr. Gaudeul.

Suffering from a “heart attack” in the stands, the victim was taken care of by the emergency services, said Mrs. Mahé, stressing on BFM-TV / RMC that “some supporters even took selfies in front of the ambulance in which [son] husband was being resuscitated”.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra had shared on Sunday on X why “Solidarity with the family brutally attacked in Nantes for simply supporting their club”.

