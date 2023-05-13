Analysis of Football Lottery No. 23065: Chelsea strives to win consecutive Bundesliga duo fiercely competing for the championship – yqqlm

Original title: Football lottery No. 23065 analysis: Chelsea strives to win consecutive Bundesliga duo fiercely contending for the title

The picture of the article comes from the official account (know the ball)

Game 1: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

The car defeated Bourne in the last round of long drought and rain, ending the embarrassment of the previous 9 games in various competitions. The morale of the former team recovered. Nottingham, which was in the whirlpool of relegation, performed very poorly in away games. The away loss rate reached the highest in the league. 76.47 %, the car has a great chance of winning this game. The average value of 99 European players is 1.49 4.37↑ 6.47. The high-value card with 1 goal is unfavorable for the main handicap. The decline in the number of away wins of mainstream organizations is quite abnormal. It seems that the final result of the game is either a win or a loss. It is necessary to guard against away wins. Football lottery check 3/0.

Game 2: Manchester United vs Wolves

Manchester United’s home record this season is brilliant, with 12 wins in 16 games and a goal-to-loss ratio of 28 to 8. The offensive and defensive performances are quite impressive, and they need points to keep the top four positions. It is easy to take all 3 points at home in this campaign. The average value of 99 European players is 1.38 5.01 7.81 ↑ Supporting the main handicap with 1.25 goals and high-value cards to lure. The slightly lower value of the adjusted draw in the market outlook is conducive to the main victory of the evacuation. Football lottery radio 3.

Game 3: Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Both teams are at the middle and upper reaches of the league this season. However, Villa have lost 7 consecutive home games against Tottenham in the Premier League. The average value of 99 European players is 2.28 ↑ 3.55 3.00 supports the main handicap of 0.25 balls and high-value cards are unfavorable. The draws of mainstream institutions are discrete, but most of the home teams are unbeaten. Football lottery check 3/1.

Game 4: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

The recent performances of the opponents have not been very stable, but considering that Crystal Palace has defeated Bourne in 4 consecutive Premier League matches, and the latter has failed to score in 3 consecutive games, Crystal Palace has a large number of wins at home in Jinpu. The average value of 99 European players is 1.86 3.66 4.08↓Supporting the main handicap of 0.5 goals is good for low-value cards. The value of customer wins adjusted in the market outlook tends to rise and be excluded. Football lottery single choice 3, multiple choice 3/1.

Game 5: Bayern VS Schalke 04

Since May 2011, Bayern Munich has remained unbeaten against Schalker Zero Four 24 times, and has won all the last 8 matches against the latter in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich, which is showing a crushing trend, will make another victory in this campaign. . The average of 99 European teams is 1.12 9.75 18.11↓ Supporting the main handicap can open three goals, which is nothing more than a few goals for Bayern. Football lottery radio 3.

Game 6: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz Mainz seems to be less focused recently. After suffering two consecutive losses, they have conceded an average of 3 goals per game. However, Frankfurt has been weak in recent days. The 8 rounds of the Bundesliga were either draws or losses, and 4 of them were tied at home. Everyone is happy when they meet each other and get 1 point. The average value of 99 European players is 2.11 3.64 3.23↓Supporting the main handicap of 0.25 goals is good for low-value cards. Discrete customer wins of mainstream institutions are excluded. Football lottery single choice 3, multiple choice 3/1. Game 7: Union Berlin VS Freiburg Freiburg played against Berlin United in the first round of this season. Yun Xinsu Kiko helped the team win 4-1 with a cap, and they scored 4 goals at the end of the half. In addition, Freiburg played better as a guest recently At home, the average value of 99 European teams is 2.18 3.17 3.54↓ Supporting the main handicap of 0.25 goals is good for low-value cards. The high customer win index of mainstream institutions is not recommended. Football lottery check 3/1. Game 8: Bochum vs Augsburg Augsburg defeated Union Berlin in the last game and returned to the winning track, giving the team a shot in the arm. And the last time they visited Bochum, they won 2-0. Augsburg’s win is worth it. Scale first. The average of 99 European players is 2.14 3.55 3.24 ↑ Supporting the main handicap of 0.25 goals is good for low-value cards. The high value of customer wins adjusted by the market outlook will be removed. Football lottery check 3/1. See also Saturday's transfer gossip: Gavi, Osimhen, Mac Allister, Zaha, Kane, Colwill, Mount Game 9: Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim Hoffenheim is not far ahead of the relegation zone. The team’s performance this season is really not good, and their away loss rate in the league so far is as high as 60%. In addition, in the past against Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim is also at a disadvantage. , Hoffenheim’s trip could not escape the bad luck of failure. The average value of 99 European players is 1.92 3.85↓ 3.63 to support the main handicap with 0.5 goals. The median card is not very popular. It is not recommended to adjust the value of customer wins in the market outlook to rise. Football lottery single choice 3, multiple choice 3/1. Game 10: Borussia Dortmund VS Borussia Dortmund is still 1 point behind the leaders Bayern, and the team must strive to get all 3 points in every game. The fact is that they also have this ability. After all, Dortmund has remained unbeaten in 5 rounds of the Bundesliga, and won 3 of them. Attackers such as Yael Mullen, Karen Adiyemi and Judi Biningham are in the formation. They have made contributions more than once, and Dortmund, who is fully fired, will definitely take advantage of the victory in this battle. The average of 99 European players is 1.24 6.83 9.54 ↑ Supporting the main handicap can be opened with 2.5 goals, which is nothing more than a few goals for Dortmund. Football lottery radio 3. Game 11: Spezia vs AC Milan The recent situation of the two teams is in stark contrast. Spezia has gone 8 consecutive league rounds without a win, and lost 5 of them, while AC Milan has never been behind in the first half after being unbeaten in nearly 7 rounds. In contrast, AC Milan will undoubtedly have a better chance of winning this time. The average value of 99 European players is 4.12 ↓ 3.50 1.90. The average value of 0.5 goals for away handicap and 1 goal for away handicap in the past seems to be insufficient. Although the mainstream institutions have a slightly higher number of main wins, the approximate final index is in a win-or-lose situation, which is in line with the previous historical goals road. Football lottery check 3/0. See also British media: Rudiger has a high probability of leaving the team, Tuchel hand-picked the Paris ace to replace him Game 12: Osasuna vs Almeria Osasuna suffered a three-game losing streak in all competitions, and the last game was defeated by Real Madrid in the Spanish Cup final. Suna’s home game should not be overestimated. The average value of 99 European players is 2.07 3.51 3.47 ↑ Supporting the main handicap with 0.5 goals and high-value cards is unfavorable. In the market outlook, Osasuna may not be sure to win in the low-valued scruples of tie and loss. Football lottery check 3/1. Game 13: Villarreal VS Athletic Bilbao Bill’s recent situation is not good. He lost 2 games during the 3 consecutive rounds of invincibility, and his offensive firepower is also extremely lacking. Facing the higher-ranked and stronger Villa, it is difficult for Bill to make a difference. The average of 99 European players is 2.15 3.46 3.31 ↑ Supporting the main handicap of 0.25 goals is good for low-value cards. The slightly lower draw value of mainstream institutions is conducive to the main victory of evacuation. Football lottery radio 3. Game Fourteen: Real Madrid VS Getafe Real Madrid won the Spanish Cup before, and the team has accumulated a lot of confidence. Although La Liga has little hope of winning the title, it can easily win Catalonia with hard power; The ball is not conceded, and Real Madrid is about to rule the roost at home. The average value of 99 European players is 1.58 3.96↓ 5.86↓ to support the main handicap of 0.75 balls and the low-value cards are getting hotter. Although the value of the draw is slightly lower in the market outlook adjustment, it is almost the final result of the game showing a win-or-lose situation, and it is necessary to guard against an away win. Football lottery check 3/0.Return to Sohu to see more

