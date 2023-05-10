Olympiakos qualify for Euroleague semi-finals by dominating Fenerbahçe

Olympiakos outclassed Fenerbahçe 84 to 72 on Tuesday evening, in match 5 of the Euroleague quarter-finals. At home, in a boiling atmosphere, the Piraeus club quickly imposed its rhythm. Marko Guduric, with 26 points, held the Turkish club at arm’s length. But with 11 points behind at the break, largely dominated in the second quarter (15-0 run), Fenerbahçe never managed to get back into the game and worry the men of Georgios Bartzokas, led by an impressive Kostas Sloukas. The Greek leader, already the author of a magnificent buzzer beater in game 3, scored 22 points and signed the 1,501st assist of his Euroleague career. He was logically elected man of the match against Fenerbahçe, his team from 2015 to 2020.