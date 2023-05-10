Home » Ryanair storm over Catania after Comiso, Sicily split in two
World

Ryanair storm over Catania after Comiso, Sicily split in two

by admin
Ryanair storm over Catania after Comiso, Sicily split in two

by blogsicilia.it – ​​44 seconds ago

The clash between the Sac and Ryanair now moves to Catania and eastern Sicily, after Comiso, it risks losing a strategic carrier such as the Irish airline which, instead, is betting on Palermo and Trapani, increasing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ryanair storm over Catania after Comiso, Sicily split in two appeared 44 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Pride: in London thousands of people for the colorful march 50 years after the 1st parade

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. French journalist killed in Ukraine,...

Croatia’s performance at Eurovision | Fun

Which Europe is celebrated on May 9? The...

Biden, congressional leaders hold tense talks on debt...

Goodbye basic income, here comes support for training...

Twitter: Musk announces the arrival of audio and...

Kevin Durant and Joc Landale pushed Nikola Jokic...

Horoscope for May 10 | Fun

Trump found guilty of sexual abuse, defamation in...

Torremaggiore, Tefta speaks: «Gessica Malaj killed by her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy