Is everything OK with Cnel when it confers managerial positions? The case

Does the Cnel respect the procedures for assigning tasks? The case of the Scalzini manager

Is called National Economic Council e of Labour (colonel); but they are it is precisely the ways in which work assignments are conferred within it that raises doubts about transparency. This is the case with the manager Alessandra Scalziniappointed by the General Secretary of Cnel Mauro Noriwhich appears to have blatantly violated the public procedure envisaged for its determination (from Legislative Decree no. 165/2001, ndr).

Yet another shadow on the institution whose popolnissima of president is occupied by Renato Brunetta, of Forza Italia, who had stated: “Make believe that the Cnel will be eliminatedand very expensive carriage. It’s false advertising.” And he was right, because the body provided for by the Constitution itself survives to everything and everyone, in his own sfarzi and in its doubtful utility. Just think its site, Villa Lubin, is an “interesting example of early 20th century Roman architecture” in Rome. Or that to describe her functions great names are not spared: “advisory body of the Chambers and the Government”, with also “legislative function that can contribute to the elaboration of economic-social legislation”.

In fact, what was supposed to be a link between economics and politics, over the years has become a sort of “high think tank”, which could already be abolished in 2016 with the referendum on the constitutional reform proposed by Matteo Renzi, but was saved by the victory of the “no”. And that now the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would like to “relaunch” as a place for discussion and between the social partners on the issue of work.

But, as mentioned above, there are others shadows on the institution which will meet on May 11th. Or rather, on the armchairs that inhabit it, the result of an unclear and spoiled waltz, just like that of Alessandra Scalzini, manager dell’Asl 2 of Rome already doomed on appeal from the Court of Auditors of Rome for a tax damage of 17,708 euros.

Subscribe to the newsletter

