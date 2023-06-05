Home » André Onana (Inter) before the Champions League final against Manchester City: “We will be there, ready to die”
Sports

André Onana (Inter) before the Champions League final against Manchester City: “We will be there, ready to die”

by admin
André Onana (Inter) before the Champions League final against Manchester City: “We will be there, ready to die”

André Onana (Inter Milan goalkeeper, before the Champions League final against Manchester City, Saturday at 9 p.m.) “It will be a very close and difficult match for us and for them, but the finals are not made to be played, but to be won. We will go to Istanbul to win. Saturday, they will try to prove that they are stronger than us. But we will be there, ready to die. »

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan defender) “We are aware that no one believed in us at the start of this competition, but we will therefore be able to silence all these people. We will have to play the best match of our career, only then can we win the final. »

Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan defender) “There are a lot of different feelings. Manchester City are certainly a very strong and very difficult team to play, but we also have to be sure of our strengths and our qualities, so we will play for victory. »

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan defender) “On paper, of course, it’s the strongest team, that’s what everyone says. But we have also shown this season that we are a difficult team to face. »

See also  The Red Devils are in turmoil!British media: Manchester United 0-2 Newcastle Dalot and Anthony had a dispute and Lima got angry_Hah_Away_Lisandro

You may also like

French Open 2023: Doubles default leaves Japan’s Miyu...

US President Biden receives Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Maldini away from Milan, the only thing missing...

The coach of the national football team witnessed...

USFL Players of the Week: Johnnie Dixon, Frank...

squad review in Marcoussis for the XV of...

Roland Garros 2023 | Zverev reaches the quarterfinals...

Massacre and Goosebumps. Like a football match, the...

Climber BW Linz ready for higher tasks

Harry Kane: Tottenham should ‘cash in’ on striker...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy