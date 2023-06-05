André Onana (Inter) before the Champions League final against Manchester City: “We will be there, ready to die”

André Onana (Inter Milan goalkeeper, before the Champions League final against Manchester City, Saturday at 9 p.m.) “It will be a very close and difficult match for us and for them, but the finals are not made to be played, but to be won. We will go to Istanbul to win. Saturday, they will try to prove that they are stronger than us. But we will be there, ready to die. »
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan defender) “We are aware that no one believed in us at the start of this competition, but we will therefore be able to silence all these people. We will have to play the best match of our career, only then can we win the final. »
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan defender) “There are a lot of different feelings. Manchester City are certainly a very strong and very difficult team to play, but we also have to be sure of our strengths and our qualities, so we will play for victory. »
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan defender) “On paper, of course, it’s the strongest team, that’s what everyone says. But we have also shown this season that we are a difficult team to face. »