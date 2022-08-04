Andrea Dovizioso’s career in MotoGP will end on 4 September in Misano, on the occasion of the San Marino GP, with 6 races ahead of schedule. The announcement from Silverstone, where the World Championship restarts at the weekend.

Dovizioso, 36, world champion in 125 in 2004, 15 victories in the premier class, will hang up his helmet leaving his saddle to Cal Crutchlow, for the last six Grands Prix of the season. «In 2012 – explained Dovizioso – the experience with the Iwata factory had been very positive for me and since then I have always thought that, sooner or later, I would have liked to have an official contract with Yamaha. This possibility presented itself, actually in a somewhat risky way, during 2021. I decided to try it because I strongly believed in this project and in the possibility of doing well. Unfortunately, MotoGP has changed profoundly in recent years. The situation is very different since then: I have never felt at ease with the bike and I have not been able to exploit its potential to the fullest, despite the precious and continuous help of the team and all of Yamaha ».

In the first part of 2022, riding the M1, the Forlì collected 10 points. «We didn’t reach the desired objectives, but the relationship remained fair and professionally interesting even in the most critical moments: for this and for their support, I thank Yamaha, my team and WithU».