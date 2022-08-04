Home News Marco Cappato investigated for suicide aid after his self-report: “As for Elena, I will continue to do it for those who ask me”
News

Marco Cappato investigated for suicide aid after his self-report: “As for Elena, I will continue to do it for those who ask me”

by admin
Marco Cappato investigated for suicide aid after his self-report: “As for Elena, I will continue to do it for those who ask me”

Marco Cappato was enrolled in the register of suspects with the accusation of assisting suicide, or for having accompanied Mrs. Elena, terminally ill with cancer, to Switzerland, who decided to go to a Swiss clinic to die. This is the decision taken by the deputy prosecutor of Milan Tiziana Siciliano after the transmission to the prosecutor of the complaint presented on Wednesday by the same treasurer of the Luca Coscioni association at the carabinieri barracks in via Fosse Ardeatine in Milan.

See also  Autopsy on little Diana, the first results: "She died of starvation". Analysis on the bottle and bottle of benzodiazepines

You may also like

San Giorgio, one more wounded on the highway:...

Aid draft: 1 billion for Ilva and 1...

Treviso and air conditioning: San Zeno and San...

When the “schedule effect” is involved in the...

Entrepreneurs who participated in the Yabuli Forum gathered...

Covid, in Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,170 new cases...

Yu Minhong revealed that the annual income of...

Arrigoni’s great legacy: “Family, work and social life”

INPS blocks her pension, to get it back...

Pelosi’s visit is not the real reason for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy