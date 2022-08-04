Marco Cappato was enrolled in the register of suspects with the accusation of assisting suicide, or for having accompanied Mrs. Elena, terminally ill with cancer, to Switzerland, who decided to go to a Swiss clinic to die. This is the decision taken by the deputy prosecutor of Milan Tiziana Siciliano after the transmission to the prosecutor of the complaint presented on Wednesday by the same treasurer of the Luca Coscioni association at the carabinieri barracks in via Fosse Ardeatine in Milan.