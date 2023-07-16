Andrew Heaney Bounces Back as Texas Rangers Defeat Cleveland Guardians 2-0

Title: Texas Rangers Defeat Cleveland Guardians 2-0 with Solid Pitching Performance

ARLINGTON — In a much-needed bounce-back game, Andrew Heaney delivered an impressive performance on the mound as the Texas Rangers secured a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. The win was a collective effort, with struggling Marcus Semien finding success at the plate for the first time in two weeks.

Heaney, who had been struggling in recent outings, showed great resilience. After enduring his worst start of the season, the 31-year-old left-hander rebounded magnificently. Heaney allowed only six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four batters. This marked a stark contrast to his previous start against Washington, where he allowed a career-high eight runs. The left-hander had recently returned to the team after spending time on the paternity list following the birth of his twins.

Grant Anderson, the Rangers’ reliever, played a crucial role by entering the game with runners on the corners and inducing a double play from Tyler Freeman. Later in the game, closer Will Smith stepped up, recording five outs in the seventh and eighth innings. Aroldis Chapman, who had not seen any save situations since his acquisition from Kansas City on June 30, had an eventful ninth inning, striking out twice but also giving up a hit.

Cleveland’s starter, Gavin Williams, struggled to contain the Rangers’ offense. Williams allowed both runs and four hits while issuing four walks in five innings. The outing marked his first major league start since being called up from Triple-A Columbus in January.

Despite the Guardians’ efforts, their hitters struggled to find success against the Rangers’ pitching staff. Amed Rosario went 0-4, while José Ramírez managed a lone hit in four plate appearances. On the Rangers’ side, Cuban slugger Adolis Garcia went hitless but contributed an RBI. Dominican Leody Taveras also struggled, going 0-2 at the plate.

The win serves as a confidence boost for the Texas Rangers, who have been seeking consistency throughout the season. With Heaney finding his groove and key players stepping up, the team hopes to build momentum and secure more victories in the coming weeks.

Both teams are set to face each other again in the following games, and the Guardians will look to regroup and find success against the Rangers’ formidable pitching staff.

