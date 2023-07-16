Home » Arturo Calderón would be a candidate for the Governor of Cesar for the Liberal party
Arturo Calderón would be a candidate for the Governor of Cesar for the Liberal party

Arturo Calderón would be a candidate for the Governor of Cesar for the Liberal party

The journalist Carlos Cadena, through Twitter, assured that Arturo Calderón Rivadeneira would be a candidate for the Governor of Cesar for the Liberal party. According to the journalist, Tuesday would be the registration of him at a headquarters of the National Registry.

EL PILÓN contacted the former Secretary of Government of Valledupar, who indicated that he will recently request the endorsement of the party led by Cesar Gaviria.

It should be remembered that the day of the delivery of guarantees to candidates of the Liberal Party, the representative Carlos Felipe Quintero stated that they were waiting for CAlderon Rivadeneira make the decision to present his name for the office of governor.

Regarding a possible disqualification, Calderón told columnist Aquilino Cotes that he had resigned in September to avoid disqualification. “I have conditioned that an alliance be given, but all subject to my conditions, on my temperance to govern and do politics as it should be. Because to be there like a puppet that they throw and pull me, no sir. If I am candidate It is not conditioned to the fact that I have to do what someone else wants when they elect me, we all fit in ceaser“, held.

