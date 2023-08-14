Home » Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team
Sports

Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

by admin
Andy Murray named in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

Andy Murray was beaten in the second round by Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon in July

Andy Murray has returned to Great Britain’s Davis Cup team for the ties against Australia, France and Switzerland in Manchester next month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was left out of the squad for the 3-1 win against Colombia in February.

Murray, 36, was integral to Britain’s 2015 victory – their first Davis Cup win in 79 years.

The top two nations in Group B of the group stage in Manchester qualify for November’s finals in Malaga.

All of GB’s ties will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Neal Skupski, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have also been selected for the 10-time champions who were eliminated in the group stages of last year’s Finals.

“It’s been a long time since we played in the North West and I’m sure we are going to feel and hear a lot of energy from the fans,” GB captain Leon Smith said.

“We have a great team with a lot of Davis Cup experience who will be ready to give it everything in a tough group.”

Analysis

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent

With Evans and Murray in the team, captain Smith has calculated he is only likely to require the services of one specialist doubles player.

As the Wimbledon champion and world number one, Skupski fits the bill perfectly, and was a finalist at both the Miami and Monte Carlo Masters with Evans in 2021.

The team could still evolve over the month ahead, as Smith can make up to three changes until 24 hours before the start.

See also  Wang Qiang: I was very angry and tired after losing the second set. I wanted to feel the warmth of my family – yqqlm

Performances at the US Open will be a factor, and the progress of Jack Draper will be closely watched. The 21-year-old, who has not played since the French Open, makes his comeback from a shoulder injury at the Winnipeg Challenger this week.

You may also like

Monaco have acquired Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus

Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32...

Hütter-Club Monaco brings Swiss Zakaria

Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old...

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch...

The signings of Girona already pay

ten years after Gareth Bale’s €100m move, that...

Nîmes and Martigues neutralize each other at the...

Chelsea have made the Ecuadorian the most expensive...

Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea sign Brighton midfielder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy