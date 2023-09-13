Andy Nájar sheds light on his withdrawal and the agreement with Rueda for Honduras-Granada match

Andy Nájar, the Honduran footballer, recently revealed the reason behind his withdrawal from the match against Granada. In an interview with Diez.hn, Nájar disclosed that he had an agreement with the national team coach, Reinaldo Rueda, which allowed him to be involved in the entire selection process.

The news of Nájar’s absence from the Honduras-Granada match had sparked a lot of speculation and confusion among fans and media outlets. La Prensa de Honduras and ElHeraldo.hn were among the publications that sought to find answers to why the talented player was not called up for the national team.

Fortunately, Nájar himself cleared the air and explained the situation. He mentioned that he had an agreement with coach Rueda to be involved in the entire selection process. While he did not go into specifics, it seems that this agreement had led to his withdrawal from the match against Granada.

The Honduran Press also caught wind of Nájar’s revelation and reported on the agreement between him and Rueda. The details of the agreement are still unknown, leaving fans curious about what it entails and how it might affect Nájar’s future participation in the national team.

Nájar’s withdrawal from the Granada match was undoubtedly a blow for the team and fans who were eagerly anticipating his contribution. However, with the agreement in place, it appears that there is a bigger plan at play, and Nájar remains committed to being a part of the national team’s journey.

As news outlets continue to cover this story, fans can expect more updates and insights into the agreement between Nájar and Rueda. The full coverage on Google News will provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the situation and any further developments that arise.