TherapyChat Evolves into Therapyside: Bringing Mental Health to the Center

Online therapy platform TherapyChat has announced a rebranding and name change, becoming Therapyside. The company, which facilitates access to quality psychological support, aims to place mental health at the center and expand its value proposition based on personalization, sensitivity, and closeness. The decision to rebrand follows TherapyChat’s recent increase of 70% in the number of patients seeking therapy, reaching approximately 10,000 new patients. The company’s new brand platform, developed in collaboration with Summa Branding, reflects Therapyside’s commitment to improving people’s daily lives and connecting patients and psychologists in a human and empathetic way.

The evolution of Therapyside’s brand involves not only a new name but also a new logo and advertising spot. The rebranding aims to create a more accessible and inclusive experience for patients, psychologists, and companies. The company’s new visual identity incorporates bright, organic colors and natural shapes to convey the nuances of the emotional world and support the language of therapy.

In addition to valuing the work of psychologists, Therapyside focuses on three fundamental pillars: depth, sensitivity, and purpose. By updating its storytelling and creative concept, Therapyside aims to resonate with the main concerns around mental health and bridge the gap between collective consciousness and individual action.

Looking ahead, Therapyside plans to prioritize technological improvements, including enhancements to couples therapy and the introduction of a new service for adolescents, a vulnerable population in terms of mental health. Alessandro De Sario, the CEO of Therapyside, emphasizes the company’s dedication to providing a safe and quality space for psychologists, users, and companies to connect and prioritize emotional well-being. The name change represents Therapyside’s vision for the future and its commitment to reducing the stigma around mental health.

Summa Branding’s art director, Marina Muñoz, highlights the emotional discourse in Therapyside’s new creative concept. The refreshed brand includes a vibrant and colorful logo that represents unique emotional journeys and aims to evoke a positive and vital state of mind. The new advertising spot breaks industry norms with its disruptive narrative, featuring glitch effects and introspective shots.

Founded in 2016 by Alessandro De Sario and Alejandro Ponce, Therapyside has garnered support from investors such as NextChance Invest, Mediaset España, and Mediaset Italia. The online therapy platform will continue to act as a platform connecting psychologists offering online services with individuals seeking to enhance their emotional well-being. With three successful rounds of financing, Therapyside has raised a total of €17.5 million.

