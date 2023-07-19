Home » Another American reinforcement of the Nymburk basketball players is point guard Gordon
Sports

Another American reinforcement of the Nymburk basketball players is point guard Gordon

by admin
Another American reinforcement of the Nymburk basketball players is point guard Gordon

Gordon started last season with the Lithuanian team Gargždai, but moved to Estonia in January and led Tartu to silverware in the domestic league and third place in the Estonian-Latvian competition, in which he was the second-leading scorer with 19.8 points per game. Nymburk coach Francesco Tabellini characterized Gordon as a modern quarterback.

“He is capable of scoring as well as creating opportunities for his teammates. His physicality at both ends of the pitch and the intensity of his passing impressed me the most when I first started watching him play. I believe we have acquired another highly motivated player with huge potential.” said the new coach of the former champions.

Last week another American, Thomas Bell, already became a player of the third team of the last year’s Czech league, Spencer Svejcar from Ústí nad Labem and Sukhmail Mathon from Ostrava also came in the summer.

See also  IFAB Introduces New Rule to Regulate Goalkeepers' Behavior in Penalty Shootouts

You may also like

Hickelsberger-Füller honored as player of the year

Inter, Cuadrado is in Milan: now medical visits...

Football: signed the memorandum of understanding between Aic...

The stormtrooper attacked the legend. A clown, who...

América’s Pursuit of César Montes and Faitelson’s Reaction:...

Wimbledon 2023: Kgothatso Montjane asks the ITF to...

Heavy Punishment! Wei Shihao Suspended 6 Games and...

Gogl-Walli achieves Olympic limit over 400 m

World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, the program for...

Why Australia, New Zealand are perfect World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy