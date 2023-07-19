Another American reinforcement of the Nymburk basketball players is point guard Gordon

Gordon started last season with the Lithuanian team Gargždai, but moved to Estonia in January and led Tartu to silverware in the domestic league and third place in the Estonian-Latvian competition, in which he was the second-leading scorer with 19.8 points per game. Nymburk coach Francesco Tabellini characterized Gordon as a modern quarterback.

“He is capable of scoring as well as creating opportunities for his teammates. His physicality at both ends of the pitch and the intensity of his passing impressed me the most when I first started watching him play. I believe we have acquired another highly motivated player with huge potential.” said the new coach of the former champions.

Last week another American, Thomas Bell, already became a player of the third team of the last year’s Czech league, Spencer Svejcar from Ústí nad Labem and Sukhmail Mathon from Ostrava also came in the summer.

