Home » A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, Poland, killing five people
World

A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, Poland, killing five people

by admin
A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, Poland, killing five people

A small plane has crashed into a hangar at an airport in Chrcynno, near Warsaw, the capital of Poland. Five people were killed in the impact, including the pilot, and eight others were injured. Three people were on board the plane, while thirteen others were in the hangar, where they had taken refuge from the rain. According to firefighters, the accident was probably caused by bad weather. The local police are investigating.

See also  Joe Biden's rudeness to Elon Musk: he doesn't mention him among the big auto manufacturers. And this takes its revenge via Twitter

You may also like

United States, a one-year-old girl dies from a...

El Salvador, magnitude 6.4 earthquake: the violent shock...

transferred the patients of the intensive care unit...

Urartu Rendulić of Zrin | Sport

what awaits Zrinjski after the elimination of Urartu...

Strong 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central American Countries,...

the Lega Serie B celebrates Lucioni sui social...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 19 July...

Chinese tennis player Zhang Shuai left the match...

FORD PRO Transit and E-Transit are updated for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy