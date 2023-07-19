A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airport near Warsaw, Poland, killing five people

20
A small plane has crashed into a hangar at an airport in Chrcynno, near Warsaw, the capital of Poland. Five people were killed in the impact, including the pilot, and eight others were injured. Three people were on board the plane, while thirteen others were in the hangar, where they had taken refuge from the rain. According to firefighters, the accident was probably caused by bad weather. The local police are investigating.
