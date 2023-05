At twenty-two, he exchanged Rennes for Chelsea – and quickly fell in love with English football. Petr Čech played in the Premier League for fifteen years, managed 443 league matches and a record 202 clean sheets in Chelsea and Arsenal. Now he belongs to the league’s Hall of Fame, the fans sent him the most votes of all this year’s candidates. Tony Adams and Rio Ferdinand accompanied the Czech to classy company, Michael Owen, Michael Carrick or John Terry did not make it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook