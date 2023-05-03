Hong Kong District Council to introduce qualification review system

Securities Times News, CCTV news, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Li Jiachao officially announced on May 2 to improve the regional governance proposals, the Hong Kong District Council will introduce a qualification review system.

Li Jiachao said that the SAR government should fundamentally improve the regional governance structure, improve regional governance capabilities, and enhance regional governance efficiency, so that all citizens can benefit. The plan is designed according to three principles. First, national security must be given top priority, and the policy of “one country, two systems” must be fully, accurately and unswervingly implemented; second, the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” must be fully implemented; third, full Demonstrate executive leadership.

The program addresses multiple focuses. In order to ensure national security and fully implement the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong”, the District Council will introduce a qualification review system, and all members must pass the qualification review mechanism to confirm their qualifications. In addition, the government will introduce a performance monitoring system to ensure that District Councilors perform their due duties, including investigating and dealing with District Councilors whose behavior does not meet public expectations.