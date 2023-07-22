India, a group of women set fire to the house of a sexual assault suspect in Manipur – Corriere TV

Three other men were arrested; 30 ended up at the center of police investigations

A group of women in the state of Manipur – northeastern India – set fire to the house of one of the main suspects in a case of sexual violence that has aroused outrage and indignation in the country. The suspect was arrested a few hours after the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, condemned the assault calling it “shameful”, promising action. According to police reports, the man would have dragged two women into the street, inciting the crowd to strip them naked and rape them. Three other men were arrested; more than 30 are currently being investigated by the authorities.

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 10:47 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

