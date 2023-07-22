Home » Virtus Bologna ‘one step away’ from Bryant Dunston? Then a Play/guard with points in the hands
Luca Muleo of Il Corriere dello Sport takes stock of the Segafredo Virtus Bologna market, after yesterday’s turning point in the Shengelia case.

The agreement with Bryan Dunston to strengthen the long sector would be ‘one step away’, thanks to a ‘new acceleration’ in the negotiation.

The arrival of the expert big man is linked to the exit of Ismael Bako, also in the finishing straight.

Then the club will shift its attention to the backcourt, aiming for ‘a play/guard with pace and points in the hands’.

Iffe Lundberg remains in the background, so the search for a new destination continues.

