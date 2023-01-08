A new mourning in the world of football a few hours after the farewell to Gianluca Vialli. Modeste M’Bami, a former midfielder who grew up in Sedan, but above all a footballer for Paris Saint Germain from 2003 to 2006, died of a heart attack in France, where he lived. He later moved to Olympique Marseille, then to Almería. Between 2011 and 2012 he played in China and then in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ittihad. In 2014, the midfielder played in Colombia for Millonarios before returning to France for Le Havre. He retired in 2016.