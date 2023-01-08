Home Sports Another mourning in the world of football: M’Bami died ex Psg
Another mourning in the world of football: M'Bami died ex Psg

Another mourning in the world of football: M'Bami died ex Psg

The Cameroonian was 40 years old

A new mourning in the world of football a few hours after the farewell to Gianluca Vialli. Modeste M’Bami, a former midfielder who grew up in Sedan, but above all a footballer for Paris Saint Germain from 2003 to 2006, died of a heart attack in France, where he lived. He later moved to Olympique Marseille, then to Almería. Between 2011 and 2012 he played in China and then in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ittihad. In 2014, the midfielder played in Colombia for Millonarios before returning to France for Le Havre. He retired in 2016.

With the senior national team of Cameroon M’Bami collected 38 appearances and scored 3 goals between 2000 and 2009. Gold medalist at the 2000 Olympics, the midfielder also won two French Cups with PSG (2004 and 2006).

