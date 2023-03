Czech hockey goalie Jiří Patera is looking forward to his debut in the NHL. On Monday night, the twenty-four-year-old pupil of Slavia Prague should play for Vegas in a duel on the ice of St. Louis. Patera joined the Golden Knights Thursday from the farm in Henderson and immediately covered Jonathan Quick’s back in a 3-4 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. He was benched again on Saturday in another road game in a 4-0 win over Carolina.

