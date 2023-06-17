Antoine Griezmann in European Championship qualifier with France against Gibraltar

AThis Friday (8.45 p.m. on DAZN) against Gibraltar, Antoine Griezmann will probably continue to expand his historic record. For the 77th time in a row, the Atlético Madrid striker is expected to start for France. A sensational statistic that once again underlines how important “Grizou” is in the ranks of the World Cup runners-up and what status he enjoys.

The series also shows that his body has never let him down. Griezmann, who has worn the national jersey for nine years, has rarely been injured. At the World Championships in Qatar he played well, even in an unfamiliar position as a kind of eighth. Before that, he was usually called up as a hanging striker or on the right wing.

He was able to fit perfectly into the new system of national coach Didier Deschamps. Above all, however, he contributed his tactical knowledge and showed his charisma throughout the World Cup. His game is equally valuable offensively and defensively and explains the good results the French have had in recent months. But why is Antoine Griezmann less in the French public eye than Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud or even Theo Hernandez, even if he is now continuing a record streak in his 118th international match?

“He plays with a smile”

“Griezmann has retired for a number of years. You rarely read interviews with him anymore,” explains Marcel Desailly, who became world champion in his own country in 1998 with the Équipe tricolore: “He was the center of attention for a long time, but then he became increasingly rare. He wanted action on the pitch. He has more than succeeded in doing that in the past few months.”

Following the resignation of captain Hugo Lloris and then his deputy Raphael Varane, Deschamps has opted for Kylian Mbappé as the new captain – and against Griezmann, who has been in the national shirt for much longer. The disappointment is still deep with the 32-year-old. “I can completely understand that Antoine is disappointed,” said Mbappé at his first press conference with the captain’s armband: “I spoke to him. He was disappointed.”

The Paris Saint-Germain striker claims he would have reacted in a similar way if he were in Griezmann’s shoes: “He is perhaps the most important player of Didier Deschamps’ era. He’s valued and loved by the whole group, it would be a shame not to benefit from his experience.” At the time, it was even rumored that Griezmann was questioning the continuation of his national team career. But Deschamps quickly convinced him to continue.

Antoine Griezmann is still popular in his home country. Although he has never signed with a French club, having left his hometown of Mâcon for Real Sociedad San Sebastian youth academy at the age of 13 and has since spent his entire career in Spain, he has been part of the French national team since his debut the most popular.

“Many young people can identify with Grizou,” says Manuel Amoros, who played 82 times for France between 1982 and 1992. “He plays with a smile, he always gives his all and his mileage is impressive. He’s already one of the best internationals France has ever had.”