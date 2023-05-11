Home » Antonio Carbajal, the legendary Mexican goalkeeper died: he was the first to play in 5 World Cups – Football
Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, a true legend of Mexican football and former goalkeeper of the national team, has died at the age of 93. He had been ill for a week and after a short stay in hospital he spent his last hours at home, according to Antonio Moreno, his acquaintance and director of the International Football Hall of Fame based in Mexico.

Carbajal was the first footballer to play in five World Cups and to take the field at least once in each of the editions in which he took part. In his case it was Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966.

His record was then equaled by the German Lothar Matthaeus, the Italian Gianluigi Buffon, the multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and three other Mexicans, the former Veronese Rafa Marquez, the current Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Andres Guardado.

