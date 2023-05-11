Home » Arrested pimps in Belgrade | Info
World

Arrested pimps in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Arrested pimps in Belgrade | Info

Six people were arrested for mediation in prostitution, and the suspects were detained for up to 48 hours.

Source: Ministry of Interior of Serbia/PrintScreen

Six people were arrested on suspicion of having committed the criminal acts of association for the purpose of committing criminal acts and mediation in the practice of prostitution. Arrested were JD (50), DK (64), AS (41), Ž. Sh. (40), BG (30) and DM (34).

It is suspected that they, from September 2022 to May 2023, recruited women to engage in prostitution, and then rented apartments on the territory of Belgrade where they were staying with clients.

The suspects are also accused of organizing prostitution advertising through social networks, pimping more than 10 girls for whom they organized transportation to clients. It is suspected that members of the organized group divided the money obtained from prostitution among themselvesannounced the MUP.

After searching the apartments and other premises used by them, the police found 203,000 dinars, 3,200 euros, 39 mobile phones, 3 laptopswhich, as is suspected, were used for records of girls who provide sexual services, records of earned money, and the beginning and end of providing sexual services to service users.

The suspects were detained for up to 48 hours, and they will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

00:57

Police in Belgrade arrested six members of an organized criminal group
Source: Mup of Serbia

Source: Mup of Serbia

(World)

You may also like

Stock market, positive Asian squares. Bank of England...

Israeli rocket attacks and airstrikes continue in Gaza...

Ojete Calor joins the Mediterránea de Gandía cartel

The Spanish left claims the good results in...

What does Ruslana look like now? Fun

Ukrainian war, Kiev: Russian cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia....

Palermo increasingly a destination for influencers, Roman Youtubers...

We interviewed the hardcore duo Tano! for his...

News Udinese – Successful surgery for Ehizibue /...

Trump attacks: «January 6 was a beautiful day....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy