Antonio Mohamed gives his prediction for the Final America vs. Tigres del Apertura 2023 | TUDN Liga MX

Soccer legend Antonio Mohamed has made it clear that he won’t be returning to work anytime soon. In a recent interview, the former coach was asked whether he would prefer to see America or Tigres in the final, to which he responded with a lighthearted “Let them tie,” followed by a laugh.

Mohamed also addressed recent speculation about his future, stating that he has no plans to take on a new coaching job in the near future. “A couple of months for sure, there’s no doubt about that. There has been a lot of speculation about different things that I’m leaving for another team,” said the 53-year-old. “As I say, I always have it written here, time accommodates everything, so the speculations later, sometimes you have to be a little more respectful of people’s decisions and not making any kind of comments, time accommodates everything.”

The Argentine coach emphasized the importance of taking care of his mental health and stated that he will only consider a new job offer when he feels ready. “I try to take care of my mental health, it seems to me that I am more important, in this case I am a little selfish. Look, later when I feel up to it and a job proposal comes up that interest me, I will evaluate it and if not, I will continue resting until something important appears or until I feel like it.”

It seems that for now, the soccer world will have to wait for Antonio Mohamed’s return to the coaching bench.