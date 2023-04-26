Antti Törmänen and the high art of psychology

10
Coach Antti Törmänen reaches deep into his bag of tricks, reminding his players of the wisdom of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. And thus brings the flow back into the Bieler game. Belle will take place in Geneva on Thursday.
On the day on which EHC Biel was not allowed to lose, the players saw how Swiss Ice Hockey employees in the Tissot Arena were setting up the stage for a possible trophy handover to Geneva/Servette to be on the safe side. Distraction was welcome in the Biel camp, and because Antti Törmänen, this smart coach with a fine sense of symbolism, knew that, he let his charges play a game first.