Antti Törmänen and the high art of psychology

Coach Antti Törmänen reaches deep into his bag of tricks, reminding his players of the wisdom of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. And thus brings the flow back into the Bieler game. Belle will take place in Geneva on Thursday.

A last home win for the strongest team at home of the 2022/23 season: EHC Biel says goodbye to its supporters after the 4-2 win over Geneva/Servette. Salvatore Di Nolfi / KEYSTONE

On the day on which EHC Biel was not allowed to lose, the players saw how Swiss Ice Hockey employees in the Tissot Arena were setting up the stage for a possible trophy handover to Geneva/Servette to be on the safe side. Distraction was welcome in the Biel camp, and because Antti Törmänen, this smart coach with a fine sense of symbolism, knew that, he let his charges play a game first.