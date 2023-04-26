the bombing of a trench – Corriere TV

Russian forces continue to launch attacks against the Ukrainian cities of Avdiivka, Mariinka and Bakhmut on the Eastern Front, as they fortify their positions near Kupyansk in the northeastern province of Kharkiv, and continue shelling towns near the front line in the South.

In a video posted on Telegramthe Russians show the bombing of a trench taken by a Mavic drone on the Avdiivka front in eastern Ukraine. The text accompanying the post says: “Our fighters with the help of quadcopters identify enemy positions and bombard them with fragmentation grenades.”

According to the report of the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia remains “on the defensive” in the territories it occupies in the southern Ukrainian provinces of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, where it continues to launch attacks against “inhabited areas” located close to the front line in that area. The General Staff also reported that the Kiev army launched yesterday, Tuesday, April 25, nine strikes against areas where Russia has concentrated troops and military equipment. Ukraine has also launched three strikes against Russian anti-aircraft missile systems and shot down 10 enemy drones, according to the report.